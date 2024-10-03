Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,951,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $112.08 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $113.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

