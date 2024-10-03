Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,240,000 after purchasing an additional 231,380 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 82,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

