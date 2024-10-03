Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,889,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

