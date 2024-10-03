Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.37. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

