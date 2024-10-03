Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

