Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

