Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

