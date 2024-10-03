Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $370.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.93 and a 200-day moving average of $351.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

