Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.