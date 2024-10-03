Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Maximize Your Returns: 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.