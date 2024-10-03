Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after buying an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.