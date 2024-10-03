Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $252.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.