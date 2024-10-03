Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,067,000 after buying an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,887,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.