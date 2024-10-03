Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 490,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 259,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.