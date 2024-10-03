Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

