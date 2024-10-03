Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

