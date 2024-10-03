Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

