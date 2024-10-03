Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

