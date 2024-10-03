Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $10.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $531.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

