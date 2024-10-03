Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 2,855 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

