Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 76 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $485.97 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.61.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

