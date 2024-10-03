Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $132,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of RTX opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $125.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

