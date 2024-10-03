Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $63,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

