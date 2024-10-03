Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $91,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $197.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

