Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 117,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 80,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

