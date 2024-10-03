Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
