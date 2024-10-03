Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

