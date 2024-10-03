Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 5,619 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Studio City International Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $889.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

