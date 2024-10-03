Summit Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VGT opened at $575.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

