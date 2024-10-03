Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

