Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells $23,750.19 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $23,750.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.