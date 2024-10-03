Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $10,621.08 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $10,621.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 499,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 257,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.