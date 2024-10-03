Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $292,000 in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSI. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $799.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.