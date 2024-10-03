Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

