Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Down 5.3%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 11,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth about $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

