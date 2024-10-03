Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $42.83. Approximately 14,013,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,585,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $6.50 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

