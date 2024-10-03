Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 75.70 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.45. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.25 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

