Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 75.70 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.45. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.25 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30.
About Supermarket Income REIT
