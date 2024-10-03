Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.10. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 14,606 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

