Susan Street Whaley Sells 634 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Street Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.06. 4,791,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

