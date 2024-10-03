Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 77,494 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 190,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MBIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MBI opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

