Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,560 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.20% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

DDD opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

