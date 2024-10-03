Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Agenus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 81.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

AGEN stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

