Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $178,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $372,112. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

