Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vimeo

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer purchased 32,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,328.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $810.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

