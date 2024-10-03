Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,825 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.