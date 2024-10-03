Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE Trading Down 1.4 %

KAR opened at $16.39 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.