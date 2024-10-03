Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $731,000 Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXM opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

