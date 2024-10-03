Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 136,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 213.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

