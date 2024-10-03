Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,658 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 591,611 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 278.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Infinera by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

