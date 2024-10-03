Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVT. Compass Point boosted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 285.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

